A Muhlenberg Township woman has returned home after spending the past nine months battling COVID-19. Bonnie Reilly was admitted to the hospital last May. She was placed on a ventilator a few days later and remained on it until early December. Her family says she maintained a positive attitude throughout the whole ordeal. What was her secret to survival? Hear from Bonnie at 5:30.
Plus - a 14-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Reading. Authorities say an argument about a past homicide led up to the shooting.