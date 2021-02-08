A Muhlenberg Township woman has returned home after spending the past nine months battling COVID-19. Bonnie Reilly was admitted to the hospital last May. She was placed on a ventilator a few days later and remained on it until early December. Her family says she maintained a positive attitude throughout the whole ordeal. What was her secret to survival? Hear from Bonnie at 5:30.

Plus - a 14-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Reading. Authorities say an argument about a past homicide led up to the shooting.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.