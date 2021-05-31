The Reading Fightin Phils may have to find a new home if the team and city don't make upgrades to the ballpark. State lawmakers tell 69 News MLB is requiring the team to make upgrades that could cost $15 million. If that doesn't happen, the Philadelphia Phillies may have to relocate the club to another town. Tonight at 5:30, what local officials say they will do to keep the team in Baseballtown.

Plus - this Memorial Day marks the return of ceremonies that were cancelled due to the pandemic. Local leaders say it's a time of remembrance and celebration.

