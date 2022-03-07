...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 to 50
MPH this afternoon, becoming west to northwest this evening.
* WHERE...The Poconos, the Lehigh Valley and southeastern
Pennsylvania. Also, eastern Maryland, Delaware and much of New
Jersey.
* WHEN...Until 1:00 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The gusty wind will blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be brought down with some power outages
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front accompanied by a line
of showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across our
region this evening. The showers and isolated thunderstorms may
bring brief wind gusts near 60 MPH.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution while driving, especially if you are operating
a large vehicle. Be sure to secure outdoor objects such as trash
bins and lawn furniture.
&&