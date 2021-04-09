Three suspects are under arrest for allegedly torturing and abusing three children stuffed in an attic in Schuylkill County.

Police made the arrests after a child said he escaped from a home in Minersville and told police his siblings were in danger.

Also, at 6:00, key testimony today from a forensic pathologist in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. He's charged with murder in the death of George Floyd. We'll also hear from the medical examiner who performed Floyd's autopsy.

