The office of the New Jersey Attorney General and the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office are investigating allegations of abuse.
Officers and employees are accused of beating up inmates at the all-women facility. WFMZ's Emma Wright will have that story.
Also at 6:00, we'll visit a personal care home in Wind Cap which has been coronavirus-free during the entire pandemic.
How did they do it? We'll see what sets them apart while residents get their 2nd dose of vaccine. WFMZ's Bo Koltnow is working on that story.