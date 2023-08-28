Today marks sixty years since the "March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom" and Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech calling for an end to racism in the United States. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at the impact of the rally at the Lincoln Memorial six decades later.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a Civil War casualty from the Lehigh Valley. Jonathan Taylor from Bethlehem died fighting for the Union Army. His sword recently turned up in the collection of a man in South Carolina. We will tell you about efforts to bring the sword home to our area.