The bodies of the two were found together at the bottom of the steps in their Butler Township home.

Their mother escaped through a 2nd floor window and is hospitalized. We are learning more about why the girl went back inside the burning home.

Also tonight, we get a look at renovations underway at the historic Union Hotel in Flemington, Hunterdon County.

The hotel is at the center of a downtown project which includes apartments, and other businesses.

The project has undergone several changes. We'll see where things stand.

