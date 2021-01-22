The bodies of the two were found together at the bottom of the steps in their Butler Township home.
Their mother escaped through a 2nd floor window and is hospitalized. We are learning more about why the girl went back inside the burning home.
Also tonight, we get a look at renovations underway at the historic Union Hotel in Flemington, Hunterdon County.
The hotel is at the center of a downtown project which includes apartments, and other businesses.
The project has undergone several changes. We'll see where things stand.