Authorities say one man is dead, and another is injured in Northampton County after a shooting this morning in Moore Township. Police are still investigating how this all unfolded and believe it was triggered by a dispute between neighbors.
We'll have a live report from the scene.
Also, at 6:00, a Bucks County mother is accused of making deepfake videos of her daughter's cheerleading rivals. Authorities say it was an effort to get them kicked off the team.
The District Attorney said she distorted their images to make it look like they were drinking, smoking, and nude. She is also accused of stooping to another low.