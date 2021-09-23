The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
West Central Mercer County in central New Jersey...
Southwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey...
Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey...
Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey...
Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey...
East Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania...
Southwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania...
Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania...
Eastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania...
Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania...
* Until 400 PM EDT.
* At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Philadelphia, Allentown, Trenton, Camden, Easton, Bethlehem,
Bensalem, Ewing, Norristown, Lansdale, Forks, and East Norriton.
This includes the following highways...
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 333 and 359.
Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 20 and 40.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 64 and 76.
Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 8.
Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 334 and 349.
Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 75 and 76.
Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1.
Interstate 676 in New Jersey near mile marker 4.