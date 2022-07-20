Officials with Sesame Place Philadelphia plan to hold a news conference to try to explain the actions of a costumed performer who appeared to purposely pass by two young Black girls over the weekend. The little girls' family has hired an attorney, and he believes the employee's actions were racist. The family wants the employee fired. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.

Plus, the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is now live nationwide. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story about the three-digit number connecting people feeling suicidal or experiencing a mental health crisis with trained professionals.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.