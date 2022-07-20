Officials with Sesame Place Philadelphia plan to hold a news conference to try to explain the actions of a costumed performer who appeared to purposely pass by two young Black girls over the weekend. The little girls' family has hired an attorney, and he believes the employee's actions were racist. The family wants the employee fired. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.
Plus, the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is now live nationwide. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story about the three-digit number connecting people feeling suicidal or experiencing a mental health crisis with trained professionals.