The American Civil Liberties Union has entered the fray in the controversial decision to allow, and then pull the plug, on an afterschool group in the Saucon Valley School District. The ACLU says in a letter that district officials are violating the First Amendment by barring the After School Satan Club (ASSC) from using district facilities. District officials made their decision after a phone threat allegedly made by a man from North Carolina forced the district to close its buildings for a day last month.
