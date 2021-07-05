Travel experts say more than 2 million people flew this weekend. That's the most since the pandemic began. But with huge demand comes huge headaches for travelers. Today, WFMZ's Jaccii Farris gets some tips from industry insiders for your next trip.

Also at 6:00 - a soldier from Allentown literally gave his blood to save the despised General Hideki Tojo of Imperial Japan in World War II. Jack Archinal certainly did his soldier's duty donating blood to save the wounded Tojo but he was also promised a certain reward. Tune in tonight for a real "Chekov's gun" of a History's Headlines.

