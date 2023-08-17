School districts across our area are hurrying to fill open slots in the teacher ranks. Allentown today welcomed 125 new teachers to the district and gave them a tour of the "Queen City." 69 News Reporter Rob Manch looks at the teacher shortage as the return to school looms.
Plus, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network employees, their spouses, and their dependents can now enjoy a newly discounted tuition rate when pursuing their studies at Cedar Crest College, thanks to a renewed partnership between the two organizations. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover has the details.