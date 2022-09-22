Allentown's police chief is finally talking about an incident involving a juvenile with a loaded gun in a high school. The police call about the weapon led to the lockdowns of three schools one week ago and the arrest of the juvenile. The Allentown School Board is also meeting tonight. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz gets parents' reactions.

Plus, 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow travels nearly ninety years into the past to show some remarkable just-released video. We get a look on an expansive covered bridge project in New Jersey.