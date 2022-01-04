...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO NOON EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey
and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to noon EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&