There is anger in Harrisburg after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he would use his line-item veto on the part of the just-approved budget calling for the use of public funds for private and religious schools. Shapiro has been a vocal supporter of private school vouchers, but he says it can be dealt with separately, outside of the budget. Republican legislators say they were led to believe vouchers would be a part of any budget deal. 69 News Reporter Sara Madonna has the story.

69 News has learned which business plans to move into an old Sears store in Lehigh County. Floor & Decor has its eyes on the spot in the Whitehall Mall.