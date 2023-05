Residents of East Stroudsburg say someone dropped anti-Semitic flyers at their homes. It's unclear who did it. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the story.

Plus, Easton's West Ward has been longing for a community gathering space and access to fresh health food for years. The Greater Easton Development Partnership is hoping to deliver both with its new West Ward Market. That market is open for business. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story.