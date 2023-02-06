The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from taking the field for the National Football League's championship. Philly is hoping to win its second title in five years. Kansas City is aiming for its second title in three years. Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo joins us live from Phoenix, Arizona, where the championship buzz is in the air.

Plus, the 1960 presidential campaign was one of the closest of the 20th Century. The Democratic ticket of John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson worked hard stumping for votes, including in the Lehigh Valley. "History's Headlines" looks at the campaign stops ahead of the election 63 years ago.