Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Lansdale, Montgomery County.

30-year-old Ebony Pack was shot and killed in her car on East Hancock Street and Church Road last November. Authorities say the arrest was a result of good detective work. We'll see how they cracked the case.

Also, at 6:00, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans. It comes after a surge in violence against Asians following the spread of the coronavirus from China last year. We'll have reaction from our local Asian community.

