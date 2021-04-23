Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Lansdale, Montgomery County.
30-year-old Ebony Pack was shot and killed in her car on East Hancock Street and Church Road last November. Authorities say the arrest was a result of good detective work. We'll see how they cracked the case.
Also, at 6:00, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans. It comes after a surge in violence against Asians following the spread of the coronavirus from China last year. We'll have reaction from our local Asian community.