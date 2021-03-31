President Joe Biden is expected to announce a sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
The American Jobs Plan is aimed at improving the country's dilapidated roads and bridges.
It's also supposed to shift to greener energy and invest in communities struggling to modernize.
We'll see what this could mean for our region.
Also, at 6:00, a Lehigh County landmark is getting a makeover.
The former Rodale headquarters in Emmaus was recently purchased by a charter school.
There are plans for $15 million in in construction and renovations. We'll get a look.