Actor Bill Cosby is a free man after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 3 to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

We'll break down what happened.

Also, at 6, Governor Tom Wolf signed a new state budget with historic funding for education.

About a quarter of the money allocated will go to the state's 100 poorest districts.

The Allentown and Reading school districts stand to get more funding.

