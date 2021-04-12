A bipartisan group of congressmen have traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border for a two-day visit.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, made up of Democrats and Republicans, is on a fact-finding mission to find solutions to the immigration and border security challenges the country is facing.

Also, at 6:00, we remember the town that slate built. Chapman, in Northampton County, was named for the founder of Chapman Slate Company. Almost everyone who lived in Chapman at the time was employed by the slate quarry in some way. That's in tonight's History's Headlines.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.