Authorities have identified the body of a second person found dumped in a wooded area in Carbon County. Police had previously identified the woman. The coroner said the two may have been dead for weeks before someone tried to get rid of them. We'll have more on the victims.

Also, at 6:00, this week the Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug to treat Alzheimer's in 18 years. We'll tell you why local doctors say the controversial drug could be a game changer in treating the deadly disease.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.