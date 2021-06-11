Authorities have identified the body of a second person found dumped in a wooded area in Carbon County. Police had previously identified the woman. The coroner said the two may have been dead for weeks before someone tried to get rid of them. We'll have more on the victims.
Also, at 6:00, this week the Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug to treat Alzheimer's in 18 years. We'll tell you why local doctors say the controversial drug could be a game changer in treating the deadly disease.