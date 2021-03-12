A dive team has recovered the body of a missing Bethlehem man who went ice fishing yesterday. The victim was discovered at Beltzville Lake. The search began last night after the man's wife told police he didn't return home. We'll have more on what led to this tragedy.
Also, at 6:00, some parents say virtual learning has been a game changer for their children and they never want them to go back to in-person learning. We'll meet some kids who are thriving because they don't have the distractions of daily school life.