Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub questioned the safety of letting a public park be used for recreation and hunting after a tragic accident at Nockamixon State Park. Yesterday, a man was sentenced for shooting and killing a teenager while hunting at the park. We'll ask officials if they plan to make any changes and whether there are enough safety precautions.

Also, at 6:00, the delta COVID variant is spreading like wildfire overseas and now it's in the U.S.

Does the Lehigh Valley have anything to worry about? We'll check in with some local doctors.

