The trial of a man accused of stalking, kidnapping and killing his co-worker continues today in the Poconos. A judge in Monroe County will decide the fate of Michael Horvath. Prosecutors accuse Horvath of killing Holly Grim just before Thanksgiving in 2013. It is a busy day of testimony. The excavator who claims he found bones on Horvath's property and Horvath's sister-in-law both testified. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the latest on the trial.
Golf has always had the stigma of being a "rich man's game." The designers of Allentown Municipal Golf Course had designs on making the game accessible to everyone, however. "History's Headlines" looks at the history of the public course as it reaches its seventieth year of operation.