The final push in on, less than a week before the November 8 general election. Candidates and surrogates are stumping for votes in the Lehigh Valley. First Lady Jill Biden is making a stop at Muhlenberg College in Allentown in support of incumbent Democratic congresswomen Madeleine Dean and Susan Wild. Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz is also in Allentown, supported by retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly has the story.

Plus, fans of the Philadelphia Phillies hope for another exciting night at the ballpark as the team looks to move one win closer to a World Series title. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz and Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo have a Game 4 preview from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.