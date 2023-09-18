Nine teens who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Berks County last night are back in custody. Officials say the teens overpowered some guards, took their keys, and got out of the facility. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has more on how police caught them. Plus, we will tell you why authorities believe a prison break in Chester County a few weeks ago may have influenced the teens.

Tonight's "History's Headlines" remembers John Fries, an auctioneer turned accidental insurrectionist. In 1799, Fries led a revolt by Pennsylvania German farmers upset over taxation. Fries almost ended up in the gallows, but now the Lower Macungie Township Historical Society is leading the charge to create a short film about the "Fries Rebellion."