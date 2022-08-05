Car buffs are braving the summer heat and checking out the hot rides at one of the biggest, and oldest, car shows in the country. Das Awkscht Fest (German for "August Festival") is expected to feature more than two thousand classic cars, trucks and more. The car show in Lehigh County lasts all weekend. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch says this year's show has a decidedly transatlantic feel.

Plus, the start of school is mere weeks away, and some districts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are struggling to fill open teaching spots. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.

