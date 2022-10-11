Dozens of children and adults were rushed to hospitals, overcome by carbon monoxide in a daycare in Allentown. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at why legislation requiring daycares to have carbon monoxide detectors is languishing.

Plus, the United States Supreme Court issues a ruling in a lawsuit filed by a Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas candidate over some mail-in ballots. The lawsuit wound its way through the courts for more than a year before the high court, today, ruled the lawsuit "moot."