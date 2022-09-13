The "Castle Doctrine" defense, which gives the homeowner the right to use deadly force for protection, is in play in the trial of a man in the Poconos. Randy Halterman is charged with homicide and attempted homicide. Prosecutors accuse him of killing a man and wounding a woman who made their way into his home in Monroe County in 2021. The couple believed the home was abandoned. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.

Plus, 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori talks with a new developer who is investing all of his time and money into Easton. His projects range from historic mansions to prime real estate in Centre Square.