The 10th annual East Stroudsburg University Economic Outlook Summit is being held today in Monroe County. The theme is "Celebrating the Economic Transformation of the Poconos." The summit features speakers talking about ways to grow the economy and build a better future for Pennsylvanians.

Plus, she was the mistress who accompanied legendary musician John Lennon on his "Lost Weekend" in the early 1970's. The "weekend" lasted more than a year, and May Pang was by Lennon's side as he made music and lived the rock star life style before settling down with wife Yoko Ono. May Pang has a new exhibit of private photos and memories from that era. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow talks with her about her memories of Lennon and her life as an artist.