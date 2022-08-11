The Central Bucks School District late last month passed a measure which could result in the banning of some books from school libraries. We are learning more about what types of materials officials seek to keep out of schools. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.
Plus, the candidates for U.S. Congress in Pennsylvania's 7th District, which includes Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties and part of Monroe County, hold dueling news conferences on the issues. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz lets us know what Democratic incumbent Susan Wild and Republican challenger Lisa Scheller had to say.