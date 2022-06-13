The trial over the civil suit brought against Warren County, New Jersey by a man who claims he was sexually abused by a former sheriff continues today. Sheriff Edward Bullock is accused of molesting boys while he was sheriff from 1982 to 1991. Bullock died in 2015. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the latest.
Plus, a statue in Allentown's West Park honors the "first defenders." They were local soldiers, among the first Union troops to answer President Lincoln's call to come to the Capitol in the early days of the Civil War. The story of how a plaque in their honor became a statue instead in "History's Headlines."