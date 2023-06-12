The clean-up is underway on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, following yesterday's stunning tanker crash and fire. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the very latest on the crash and what will happen next with this heavily-traveled stretch of highway.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a Berks County woman who went down with the ship. Annie Funk was from Hereford Township, and doing missionary work in India. She got a telegram, telling her she had to come back to Berks because her mother was sick. Annie boarded "Titanic" in 1912 and never made it back to Pennsylvania.