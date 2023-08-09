Residents in communities across our area are still cleaning up following Monday night's severe weather. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly checks on the cleanup, and Accuweather Meteorologist Dan Skeldon has the latest on the tornado that blew through Allentown as part of Monday's storms.

Plus, Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains unveiled its highly-anticipated 40,000 square-foot waterpark expansion. The expansion includes a new outdoor pool, entertainment area, and ropes course. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover has the story.