Cocktails to-go in Pennsylvania may soon be a thing of the past. Governor Tom Wolf suggested that he would veto a bill that would allow thousands of retailers with licenses to sell beer and wine to begin selling cans of mixed alcoholic drinks to-go. Wolf had allowed it during the pandemic to help bars and restaurants that were suffering. We'll see what's at stake.
Also, at 6:00, this Saturday is Juneteenth. It's a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States. There are moves in the U.S. House and Senate to make it a national holiday. We'll see what events are going on in our area to commemorate the end of slavery.