A wintry mix is hitting the Lehigh Valley, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the area. The temperature is expected to plummet as we head into Christmas weekend. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz looks at ways to winter-proof your home, and yourself.
Plus, Pennsylvania agencies report 1.6 million adults are unpaid caregivers in the commonwealth, meaning they regularly care for a family member or friend. Add that to all the professional caregivers, and millions are selflessly devoting their time to others. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori looks at why it is so important for caregivers to care for themselves during the holidays.