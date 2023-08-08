Communities across our area in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are cleaning up following last night's strong thunderstorms. Limbs fell on trees and damaged homes. More than 20,000 homes and businesses are still without power. 69 News has team coverage with reporters Rob Manch and Bo Koltnow checking out cleanup efforts and Accuweather Meteorologist Dan Skeldon has the latest on whether any of the damage was caused by tornadoes.

Plus, 69 News visits a training effort designed to save the lives of young athletes. Pocono Mountain Regional EMS is partnering with the staff at St. Luke's Sports Medicine to demonstrate and practice response to on field injuries and cardiac events. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the story.