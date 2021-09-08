Communities in our area still suffering from the remnants of Hurricane Ida brace for the threat of severe weather tonight. We'll check in with residents in hard-hit Hunterdon County.

Also, at 6:00, we are approaching the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Tonight, we'll take a look back at how we covered that dreadful day.

