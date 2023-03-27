A Berks County community rattled by a deadly explosion is rallying and helping victims of the blast and their families. The explosion rocked the R.M. Palmer Company on Friday. Seven workers died and the borough shook from the explosion at the chocolate factory. 69 News has team coverage of the victims and the fundraisers organized to help people. Reporters Dayne Marae and Rob Manch have the latest.

Plus, this week's "History's Headlines" looks at a train tragedy from the turn of the 20th Century. Trains headed to Atlantic City from the Lehigh Valley for Labor Day weekend in 1900 wrecked, killing more than a dozen people. We remember the lives lost.