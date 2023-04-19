69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris is taking a look at the conditions of some of the parking garages and structures in our area following the collapse of a four-story garage in New York City. Jaccii finds out which garages in the Lehigh Valley are due for some repairs.

Plus, we get our first look at a new, "zero waste" coffee shop in Montgomery County. The coffee shop was made possible by the hard work of students at a prep school in Pottstown. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz grabs a cup o' Joe.