There is confusion about how businesses will handle masking and social distancing. It comes after the announcement of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. It said those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks or social distance indoors or out. We'll see how some businesses in our area are adjusting.

Also, at 6:00, the Montgomery County Sheriff's office has uncovered a new scam. This one has duped people because of the new tactic the scammers are using. Authorities believe the con artists may also be targeting the surrounding areas.

