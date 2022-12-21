The U.S. Congress is poised to pass a massive $1.66 trillion-dollar omnibus bill. The bill includes spending for the military and continued support of Ukraine, as well as a slew of non-expenditures. Congress wants to ban the use of the popular app TikTok on government-issued phones. They also seek to clarify Congress' role in certifying elections. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover has the story.

Plus, we will show you a special Christmas celebration children of fallen first responders. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story of the Olsen Christmas Wish.