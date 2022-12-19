The final public meeting of the U.S. House committee examining the events of January 6, 2021, announced today a criminal referral for former president Donald Trump. The committee accuses him of aiding in an insurrection and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The Department of Justice is not required to act on the referral. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae has more on today's meeting, the criminal referral, and what it all means.

Plus, "History's Headlines" recalls a woman armed with a hatchet who went from bar-to-bar smashing bottles and bar fixtures, all in the name of temperance. Carrie Nation helped lead the charge against alcohol in the 1800's and early 1900's. We tell the tale of what happened when she came to Easton.