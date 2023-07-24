Congresswoman Susan Wild got a firsthand look today at the damage from flooding in Northampton County earlier this month. Damages are in the millions. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has more on the congresswoman's visit to the Lehigh Valley.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a minister on a mission in Allentown. Horace Melton came to the Lehigh Valley from Philadelphia in 1947. He sought to form a second Black congregation in the city. A trip to the Jordan Creek on an August day cemented a new beginning for a community of believers.