The Central Bucks School District has passed a controversial measure it claims promotes neutrality in the classroom. It's called "Proposal 321," and it bans teachers from talking about partisan issues. It also makes it against the rules to displaying things such as the "Pride" flag which shows support for the struggles of LGBTQ students. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the story.

Plus, accused killer Bryan Kohberger is due back in court in Idaho tomorrow. The man from Monroe County was arrested in the Poconos late last month and charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder for the killings of four University of Idaho students. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori tracked down someone who knows and spent time with Kohberger when he was younger.