Controversy surrounds the proposed demolition of a Tinicum Township, Bucks County bridge.
A group has filed a legal challenge to the demo. They say it will cause irreparable harm to the historic Headquarters
Road Bridge and the Exceptional Value Tinicum Creek.
Also, at 6:00, 4,000 players from all across the world are in Montgomery County for the 29th annual Pottstown Rumble.
The grass volleyball tournament is returning after a year on hiatus due to the pandemic. More than $70-thousand dollars is at stake.