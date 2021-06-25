Controversy surrounds the proposed demolition of a Tinicum Township, Bucks County bridge.

A group has filed a legal challenge to the demo. They say it will cause irreparable harm to the historic Headquarters

Road Bridge and the Exceptional Value Tinicum Creek.

Also, at 6:00, 4,000 players from all across the world are in Montgomery County for the 29th annual Pottstown Rumble.

The grass volleyball tournament is returning after a year on hiatus due to the pandemic. More than $70-thousand dollars is at stake.

 
