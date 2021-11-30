COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked again at a Lehigh Valley Hospital. They say cases are higher than a year ago, and more cases are anticipated because of holiday gatherings.

We'll have the latest in a live report.

Also, at 6:00, a Senate committee convened a hearing today to discuss all the hidden holiday safety hazards like malfunctioning holiday decorations, counterfeit toys, and small parts which can accidentally be ingested. Parent advocates and consumer watchdog groups are calling for legislative solutions to address these dangers.

