It is day two in the federal trial of a man accused of shoving a 72-year-old man to the ground and violating federal law by blocking access to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia. Mark Houck claims he was only defending his 12-year-old son in October of 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice charged Houck with two counts. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.

Plus, police say they've made a big break in a series of gun store thefts in Bucks and Montgomery counties. Officers have taken more than a dozen people into custody. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the details.